Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks higher, Omicron spread weighs
LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Benchmark northwest European gasoline barge refining margins rebounded by over $1 to around $8.7 per barrel on Tuesday after a fall in the previous session, but rising Omicron cases in Europe capped gains.
- Oil prices rebounded on Tuesday after a sharp fall in the previous session as investors' appetite for risk improved.
- European refiners produced 9.96 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil products in November, more than 3% higher than October and up 9.4% year on year, Euroilstock data showed on Monday.
- Production of all oil products rose on a monthly basis, with the exception of fuel oil's near 1% decline while naphtha remained steady.
Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri
