Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks hit 2022 high as crude slips

Oil prices fell on Thursday amid profit-taking, but remained underpinned by tight supply as OPEC+ producers stuck to planned moderate output increases.

Gasoline stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area rose by more than 8% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

Gasoline stocks rose due to steady imports and low exports to the United States and West Africa, Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen said. Naphtha prices were low, so it also boosted gasoline blending demand, he added.

Naphtha stocks at the ARA hub fall to 193,000 tonnes from the prior week's 196,000 tonnes, Insights Global added.

Shipping on the Rhine in south Germany has returned to normal, with cargo vessels able to take on full loads on the entire river after rain raised river levels, traders said on Thursday.