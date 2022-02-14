1 minute read
Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks hit 2022 high as oil cools
Feb 14 (Reuters) - Benchmark northwest European gasoline barge refining margins hit around $10.84 a barrel on Monday, their highest this year, as crude futures eased somewhat from a seven-year peak touched earlier in the session.
- Oil eased on Monday from its highest in more than seven years as Ukraine hinted at possible concessions to Russia that could alleviate tensions between the two countries that Western governments say are on the brink of war. read more
- Shortfalls in OPEC+ production and spare capacity concerns are likely to keep the oil market tight and prices could hit $125 per barrel as early as the second quarter of this year, JP Morgan Global Equity Research said. read more
- Tensions between Russia and the West are driving oil prices, rather than the kind of fundamental fuel shortage that would justify accelerated output increases from OPEC+, UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday. read more
- Exxon reports compressor restart at Beaumont, Texas Refinery on Feb. 11
- Suncor Energy Inc is starting up a portion of its 103,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Commerce City, Colorado after maintenance work, the company said on Monday.
Reporting by Noah Browning; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.
