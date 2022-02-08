1 minute read
Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks jump as oil falls
Feb 8 - Benchmark northwest European gasoline barge refining margins rose on Tuesday to about $9.50 a barrel, their highest since early January, as oil prices dropped.
- Oil slipped to about $90 a barrel ahead of the resumption of indirect talks between the United States and Iran, which could revive an international nuclear agreement and allow more oil exports from the OPEC producer. read more
- U.S. crude oil and gasoline stockpiles are likely to have risen last week, while distillate inventories were seen falling, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday. Analysts estimated that stockpiles of gasoline (USOILG=ECI) rose by about 1.6 million barrels last week.
- BP's profits hit their highest in eight years in 2021, lifted by soaring gas and oil prices while the company boosted share buybacks and accelerated plans to cut emissions with increased spending on low-carbon energy. read more
- Iraq's state-run North Refineries Company, which controls the Haditha refinery, has agreed a contract with the U.S. company Honeywell UOP to complete the refinery's development project, a cabinet statement said. [nL1N2UJ1G5
Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin Editing by David Goodman
