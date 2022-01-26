Asian Markets1 minute read
Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks rise, higher U.S. inventories cap gains
Jan 26 - Benchmark northwest European gasoline barge refining margins rose to above $6 a barrel on Wednesday, but increase in U.S. inventories and oil prices capped gains.
- U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) rose by 1.3 million barrels last week to 247.9 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, the most since February of 2021.
- U.S. refinery crude runs (USOICR=ECI) rose by 44,000 barrels per day (bpd) last week, and utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) fell by 0.4 percentage point in the week.
- Oil rose to a seven-year high close to $90 a barrel on Wednesday, supported by tight supply and geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East that raise concerns about further disruption. read more
- OPEC+ will probably stick with a planned increase in its oil output target for March when it meets on Wednesday next week, several sources from the producer group said, as it sees demand recovering despite downside risks from the pandemic and looming interest rate hikes. read more
- A planned multi-unit overhaul at Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 335,000 bpd Port Arthur, Texas, refinery may be extended because of a small fire in the alkylation unit, said sources familiar with plant operations.
Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi
