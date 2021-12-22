Asian Markets
Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks rise but inventories weigh
LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Benchmark northwest European gasoline barge refining margins climbed to around $9 per barrel on Wednesday, although a rise in U.S. inventories put pressure on the gains.
- U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) rose last week by 5.5 million barrels to 224.1 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said. read more
- U.S. refinery crude runs (USOICR=ECI) rose by 148,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) fell by 0.2 percentage points in the week.
- Container traffic at the Port of Rotterdam has reached a record level this year and is expected to be high again in 2022, Europe's largest sea port said. read more
- The Biden administration on Tuesday finalised a reversal of a rule issued under former U.S. President Donald Trump that sought to pre-empt California's vehicle emissions regulations. read more
- Poland wants the European Union to allow it to cut the value added tax (VAT) on engine fuel to soften the blow from surging inflation, the country's prime minister said. read more
Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin Editing by Paul Simao
