Asian Markets1 minute read
Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks rise, inventories weigh
Jan 27 - Benchmark northwest European gasoline barge refining margins rose to around $7 a barrel on Thursday, but the gains were capped by the rise of regional and U.S. inventories.
- Gasoline stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area rose by almost 2% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
- U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) rose by 1.3 million barrels last week to 247.9 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, the most since February of 2021.
- U.S. refiner Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) posted quarterly profit well above Wall Street expectations on Thursday, as margins nearly tripled on the back of soaring demand for fuel thanks to a vaccine-induced economic recovery. read more
- First-time owners of electric vehicles were reluctant to switch back to gasoline-fueled cars even as concerns continued to loom about the availability of charging infrastructure, a report from J.D. Power showed on Thursday. read more
Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.