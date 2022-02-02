Asian Markets1 minute read
Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks rise, jump in U.S. stocks caps gains
Feb 2 - Benchmark northwest European gasoline barge refining margins rose to around $7.70 a barrel on Wednesday, but rise in U.S. inventories capped gains.
- U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) rose by 2.1 million barrels last week to 250 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. read more
- U.S. refinery utilization rates (USOIRU=ECI) fell by 1 percentage point last week, EIA said.
- OPEC+ agreed to stick to moderate rises in its oil output with the group already struggling to meet existing targets and wary of responding to calls on its strained capacity for more crude from top consumers to cap surging prices. read more
- Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) reported a quarterly profit on Wednesday that beat Wall Street estimates, following a recovery in demand for fuel and refined products. read more
