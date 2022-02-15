Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks rise as oil drops

1 minute read
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Benchmark northwest European gasoline barge refining margins rose to around $8 a barrel on Tuesday, as oil prices dropped.

  • Oil fell almost 4% from a seven-year high after Russia said some of its military units were returning to their bases after exercises near Ukraine, a move that appeared to de-escalate tension between Moscow and the West. read more
  • The White House and Democratic congressional leaders are weighing a pause on federal taxes on gasoline to help offset rising prices, the Washington Post reported.
  • An upward revision in historical oil demand by the International Energy Agency in its monthly report points to a tighter global market than the West's energy watchdog had previously estimated. read more
  • Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) is starting up a portion of its 103,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Commerce City, Colorado after maintenance work, the company said on Monday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters