Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks rise as oil drops
Feb 15 (Reuters) - Benchmark northwest European gasoline barge refining margins rose to around $8 a barrel on Tuesday, as oil prices dropped.
- Oil fell almost 4% from a seven-year high after Russia said some of its military units were returning to their bases after exercises near Ukraine, a move that appeared to de-escalate tension between Moscow and the West. read more
- The White House and Democratic congressional leaders are weighing a pause on federal taxes on gasoline to help offset rising prices, the Washington Post reported.
- An upward revision in historical oil demand by the International Energy Agency in its monthly report points to a tighter global market than the West's energy watchdog had previously estimated. read more
- Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO) is starting up a portion of its 103,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Commerce City, Colorado after maintenance work, the company said on Monday.
