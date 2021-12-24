Asian Markets
Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks rise as oil prices ease
LONDON, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Benchmark northwest European gasoline barge refining margins rose to around $10 per barrel on Friday, as Brent crude futures fell in a low volume trading session before the Christmas holiday.
- Exports of gasoline from Northwest Europe (NWE) to the United States (US) were expected to rise this week, according to Refinitiv. Refinitiv is tracking a total of 221,000 tonnes of gasoline departing the region this week, up from just over 126,000 tonnes last week.
- Millions of Americans carried on warily with travel plans through a second pandemic-clouded holiday season, despite a growing wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant, though many were forced to scale back their ambitions. read more
- Gasoline stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area rose by almost 5% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
- Global oil demand roared back in 2021 as the world began to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, and overall consumption potentially could hit a new record in 2022 - despite efforts to bring down fossil fuel consumption to mitigate climate change. read more
- U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) rose last week by 5.5 million barrels to 224.1 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said. read more
Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
