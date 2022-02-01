Asian Markets1 minute read
Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks rise as oil prices ease
Feb 1 - Benchmark northwest European gasoline barge refining margins rose on Tuesday to above $8 a barrel as oil prices fell.
- Oil slipped from seven-year highs, with prices pressured by speculation that producer group OPEC+ could decide to boost supply by more than flagged previously as well as expectations of a rise in U.S. inventories. read more
- Gasoline exports from Europe to North America are set to reach 630,000 tonnes in January, slightly lower than December's 660,000 tonnes, according to Refinitiv analysts.
- Royal Dutch Shell (SHEL.L) said it was re-routing oil supplies to other depots following a cyberattack on two subsidiaries of German logistics firm Marquard & Bahls this week. read more
- Negotiators for the United Steelworkers union (USW) and U.S. oil and chemical companies late Monday agreed to continue talks on a new contract after a strike deadline passed, according to a message sent to workers and viewed by Reuters. read more
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) reported a fourth-quarter profit of $8.87 billion, its largest in seven years, as the top U.S. oil producer benefited from strong energy prices. read more
- Tunisia raised fuel prices for the fourth time in 12 months on Monday in an effort to rein in its budget deficit, a policy change wanted by the country's international lenders, the Energy Ministry said.
Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.
