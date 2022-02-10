1 minute read
Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks rise as U.S. inventories fall
Feb 10 - Benchmark northwest European gasoline barge refining margins rose to above $10 a barrel on Thursday, the highest level this year, as U.S. inventories dropped.
- Gasoline stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area fell by more than 4% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
- U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) fell by 1.6 million barrels to 248.4 million barrels last week, Energy Information Administration data showed.
- OPEC said world oil demand might rise even more steeply this year as the global economy posts a strong recovery from the pandemic, a development that would underpin prices already at a seven-year high. read more
- Global supplies of diesel are dwindling as refiners struggle to keep pace with rapid post-pandemic demand recovery, exacerbating an acute global energy shortage which has already sent the prices of gas, coal and crude oil soaring. read more
- European refiners' stocks of crude and oil products stood at about 1.01 billion barrels in January, down 13% year on year, but up 1.4% from December, Euroilstock data showed.
Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
