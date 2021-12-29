Asian Markets
Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks rise as U.S. stocks fall
1 minute read
LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark northwest European gasoline barge refining margins rose to just above $12 per barrel on Wednesday, supported by an unexpected fall in U.S. inventories.
- U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) fell by 1.5 million barrels last week to 222.66 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.5 million-barrel rise, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.
- U.S. oil refiners are expected to have 302,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline for the week ending Dec. 31, increasing available refining capacity by 6,000 bpd, research company IIR Energy said on Wednesday.
Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Anil D'Silva
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.