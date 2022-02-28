1 minute read
Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks slip after strong crude gains
Feb 28 (Reuters) - Benchmark northwest European gasoline barge refining margins slightly declined on Monday to $10 a barrel, following strong gains in crude prices.
- The United States and its allies are weighing an oil reserve release amid soaring prices and concern about supplies after Russia invaded Ukraine, an OPEC+ source and a senior industry source told Reuters. read more
- Exports of gasoline from Northwest Europe to the United States was stable week-on-week, at around 109,000 tonnes, according to Refinitiv Oil Research.
- Gasoline stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) fell slightly to 1.19 million tonnes on stronger exports on transatlantic routes and to West Africa, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
- Britain said on Monday it had told its ports not to provide access to any Russian flagged, registered, owned or controlled vessels before new legislation comes into effect. read more
Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel
