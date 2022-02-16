1 minute read
Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks slip, Nigerian demand caps losses
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 16 (Reuters) - Benchmark northwest European gasoline barge refining margins slipped to around $6.60 a barrel on Wednesday, pressured by a big rise in oil prices, but lower U.S. inventories and strong Nigerian demand capped losses.
- U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) fell by 1.3 million barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 550,000-barrel rise, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.
- Nigerian state oil firm NNPC said late on Tuesday it has over 2.3 billion litres of petrol scheduled for delivery between now and end of February as Africa's biggest economy struggles to end crippling fuel shortages.
- Shipping data showed that in the past week, over 700,000 tonnes of gasoline were booked to load in European and Baltic ports in February to go to West Africa.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Devika Syamnath
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.