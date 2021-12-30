Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks slip as regional stocks rise

Gasoline stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area rose by about 1.6% to 1 million tonnes in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

Naphtha stocks dropped sharply by over 20% to 163,000 tonnes amid strong demand from the petrochemical sector, according to Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen.

U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) fell by 1.5 million barrels last week to 222.66 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.5 million-barrel rise, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.