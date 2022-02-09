1 minute read
Europe Gasoline/Naphtha Gasoline cracks steady as U.S. stocks fall
Feb 9 - Benchmark northwest European gasoline barge refining margins were broadly steady at about $7.70 a barrel on Wednesday, as a fall in U.S. weekly inventories supported the market.
- U.S. gasoline stocks (USOILG=ECI) fell by 1.6 million barrels to 248.4 million barrels last week, Energy Information Administration data showed.
- Nigerian fuel retailer MRS Oil Nigeria said gasoline it had received from Litasco, the Swiss trading arm of Russia's Lukoil, was unusable.
- The west African nation faces fuel shortages after gasoline was delivered with too high methanol content. Methanol is a regular additive to gasoline in small amounts.
- European refiners' stocks of crude and oil products stood at about 1.01 billion barrels in January, down 13% year on year, but up 1.4% from December, Euroilstock data showed.
- Refinery crude processing at 9.26 million barrels per day was up 8.4% from a year earlier but down 1.4% from December levels.
Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi
