Europe tightens energy noose round its own neck

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Germany just gave the energy noose around the European Union’s neck an extra tug. Berlin’s energy regulator said on Thursday the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that runs from Russia to its shores via the Baltic Sea will not get a green light until the second half of 2022. The delay is likely to hurt European citizens more than the Kremlin.

In an ideal world, the 1,230-kilometre Nord Stream 2 wouldn’t exist. The $11 billion pipeline will deliver 55 billion cubic metres of carbon dioxide-emitting natural gas to Europe a year, at a time when the bloc intends to cut its emissions by 55% by 2030. Diverting gas via the Baltic may make Ukraine, historically afforded some protection as the main transit route, even more vulnerable to a Russian invasion read more . And the numbers appear to support standing still. In 2020, Russia exported 175 bcm to Europe. In theory 146 bcm can come through Ukraine, while pipes through Belarus and Turkey can carry another 70 bcm.

In the actual world, the Western Siberian gas fields and pipelines that feed the central Ukraine route are tailing off or being decommissioned, according to the Oxford Institute For Energy Studies. Under Ukraine’s 2019 transit deal with Russia, only 40 bcm a year will flow through the country until 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin may be intentionally withholding extra supplies, but it’s Europe that feels the shortfall.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Gas for delivery on Europe’s main TTF pricing hub in the first quarter of 2022 costs 130 euros per megawatt-hour, eight times the level a year ago. German power prices for the same date are four times August levels. If the coming winter is particularly cold and liquefied natural gas continues to head to Asia, prices could spiral even higher.

Stalling on the pipeline isn’t a big deal for Gazprom . Much of the $105 billion Russian gas titan’s contracts are set months in advance, meaning it will only start to fully benefit from elevated prices in the first half of next year. The losers will be European consumers paying higher bills for longer. JPMorgan analysts reckon that if the German regulator allows gas to start flowing through Nord Stream 2 while the pipeline is being certified, prices could drop 40%-50%. If Europe is going to okay the project anyway, it may as well do so sooner rather than later.

Follow @gfhay on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Germany’s energy regulator said on Dec. 16 that its decision on fully certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline won't come in the first half of next year.

- "There will be no decisions in the first half (of 2022)," said Bundesnetzagentur (BNetzA) President Jochen Homann.

- Russia's foreign ministry had said it hoped the Gazprom-led pipeline would receive its certification in the spring, RIA news agency reported.

- BNetzA said the operating company of Nord Stream 2 had started the process of setting up a subsidiary in Germany as required under German law.

- It had halted its certification process - originally due to run until Jan. 8 - in November, pending the creation of the German subsidiary to comply with the law.

- Once the BNetzA makes a decision it will go to the European Union, which will then have another two months to review it, a period that can be extended by a further two months if needed.

- Nord Stream 2 said it had started setting up the subsidiary in order to comply with all rules and regulations.

- Elena Burmistrova, the head of Gazprom Export, told Reuters it was "difficult to answer" when asked when Nord Stream 2 would start selling gas.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Karen Kwok

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.