European telco merger hopes disregard past signals

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - In Gen Z parlance, manifesting is the process of believing in something so intently that it comes true. European telecoms bosses and some of their investors appear to be trying the same approach. Vodafone (VOD.L) Chief Executive Nick Read and others are pushing in-country mergers between mobile networks as a remedy for dismal financial returns. But that requires competition authorities to disregard past calls.

Besides Read, consolidation enthusiasts include activist investor Cevian Capital, which has acquired an undisclosed stake in Vodafone read more , France’s Orange (ORAN.PA), and private equity giant KKR (KKR.N), which bought Spain’s MasMovil in 2020. Their merger mantra is setting up a showdown with European Union competition chief Margrethe Vestager, who has rejected deals that reduce the number of mobile operators in a country from four to three.

The operators’ main gripe is that markets with four rival networks end up squeezing margins to the point that they cannot justify the investments needed to build superfast 5G mobile infrastructure. That leaves consumers with limited services on out-of-date kit.

They have a point. The United States and China, which lead Europe when it comes to rolling out 5G, have just three mobile operators each, all bigger and more profitable than their European counterparts. The $171 billion AT&T (T.N) and $153 billion China Mobile (0941.HK) convert 14% of their revenue into net profit; the $50 billion Vodafone has an equivalent margin of just 6%.

However, consumers pay a price for reduced choice. Downloading 1 gigabyte of mobile data in the United States costs an average of $3.33, eight times more than in France and 12 times the rate in Italy, according to Cable.co.uk. Besides, European mobile operators are hardly facing financial ruin. Vodafone’s struggling Italian unit, which has just rejected an 11.25 billion euro approach from French rival Iliad read more , made 1.6 billion euros of EBITDA last year.

Executives believe the mood is shifting. In 2020, an EU court annulled the European Commission’s 2016 decision to block a merger between UK operators O2 and Three. An appeal may lead to compromise. In November, Vestager mentioned the need for “flexibility” in competition considerations.

The pandemic also reminded politicians of the importance of robust telecoms infrastructure. But whacking consumers already facing high inflation with heftier phone bills won’t be popular. Read and his fellow manifesters have a lot riding on their hunch.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Britain’s Vodafone said on Feb. 10 that it had rejected an 11.25 billion euro offer for its Italian unit from privately owned French rival Iliad and Apax Partners.

- Iliad said its all-cash offer entailed a “very high” premium. It would now pursue its “stand-alone strategy” in the highly competitive Italian market, it added.

- Britain’s telecoms regulator said on Feb. 9 that it was not ideologically wedded to retaining four mobile phone networks, and would consider the specific circumstances of proposed tie-ups.

- Spanish media have reported that KKR-owned MasMovil is in talks with the local unit of Vodafone and France’s Orange. The three companies have not commented.

- The European Union’s competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, told Breakingviews on Feb. 3 that she had no “magic number” for the ideal size of markets. She also said she believed that competition, not consolidation, was the main driver of investment.

- Orange Chief Executive Stéphane Richard said on Feb. 17 that Europe was “ready for a new cycle of in-market consolidation”, even though the regulatory regime in Brussels “has not really changed”. “Let’s do it. Let’s try it,” he said at the presentation of Orange’s 2021 results.

