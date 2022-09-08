1 minute read
Evergrande crisis deepens as lender seizes headquarters - FT
Sept 8 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group's (3333.HK) Hong Kong headquarters has been seized by a lender after the struggling Chinese property developer defaulted on a loan and twice failed to sell the building, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru
