Evergrande crisis deepens as lender seizes headquarters - FT

1 minute read

The company logo is seen on the headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 26, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

Sept 8 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group's (3333.HK) Hong Kong headquarters has been seized by a lender after the struggling Chinese property developer defaulted on a loan and twice failed to sell the building, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru

