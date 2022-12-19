Ex-BOJ Nakaso sees Japan lagging in exiting stimulus due to weak economy, wages















TOKYO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is continuing large-scale monetary stimulus as the economy has not fully recovered from COVID-induced slump and as wage growth has lagged behind price hikes, former BOJ deputy governor Hiroshi Nakaso said on Monday.

Nakaso, seen as one of the leading contenders to take over Governor Haruhiko Kuroda who will serve out his term in April, also said he wanted to make Tokyo the financial hub in Asia to help the region achieve sustainable growth.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Alison Williams











