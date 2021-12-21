The Exchange: Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg

MELBOURNE, Dec 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - With an election looming early next year, the Liberal Party’s deputy leader discusses everything from booster shots to Big Tech, climate change to China, immigration to inflation, and more. He tells Jeffrey Goldfarb how his country can overcome the many economic challenges ahead.

