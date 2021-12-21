Skip to main content
The Exchange: Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg

Josh Frydenberg, Treasurer of Australia, addresses the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

MELBOURNE, Dec 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - With an election looming early next year, the Liberal Party’s deputy leader discusses everything from booster shots to Big Tech, climate change to China, immigration to inflation, and more. He tells Jeffrey Goldfarb how his country can overcome the many economic challenges ahead.

