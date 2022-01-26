The Exchange: Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - After a year of record revenue and global dislocations, the Wall Street CEO talked with Breakingviews about the future of wealth, why Morgan Stanley (MS.N) won’t be buying a European rival anytime soon, and how the market will have to get used to the end of free money, like it or not.

