Exxon Mobil, Xometry, Gannett

U.S. stocks fell in a volatile session on Tuesday, with Microsoft and Tesla weighing the most as high-valued technology and growth stocks gave back some gains from the past two sessions.

At 10:43 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.17% at 35,073.24. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.21% at 4,506.15 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.67% at 14,144.841.

** Li Auto Inc : up 2.8% BUZZ-U.S. shares of Chinese EV firms gain on higher deliveries

** United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N): up 13.5% BUZZ-Jumps on strong revenue forecast, dividend hike

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): down 1.6% BUZZ-Falls on U.S. vehicle recall, PT cut

** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N): up 8.4% BUZZ-Soars as strong preliminary results revive retail interest read more

** AT&T Inc (T.N): down 4.2% BUZZ-Falls after company to spin off WarnerMedia in Discovery merger, cuts dividend

** Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR.N): up 2.5% BUZZ-Palantir inks deal with satellite imagery firm Satellogic, shares rise

** Wallbox NV (WBX.N): up 2.6%

** Uber Technologies (UBER.N): up 1.4%

BUZZ-Uber, U.S. shares of Wallbox rise after expanding partnership

** Angel Pond Holdings Corp (POND.N): up 1.8%

BUZZ-SPAC Angel Pond Holdings rises on $672 mln deal to take MariaDB public

** MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR.O): up 0.3%

BUZZ-MicroStrategy bulks up bitcoin holdings, shares rise

** Gannett Co (GCI.N): up 10.7%

BUZZ-Jumps after announcing stock buyback, amended credit agreement

** PG&E Corp (PCG.N): down 4.1%

BUZZ-Shares fall as Morgan Stanley prices big block

** Pitney Bowes (PBI.N): down 16.2%

BUZZ-Slumps after Q4 results

** Xometry Inc (XMTR.O): down 15.9%

BUZZ-Tumbles on convertible debt offering

** Sio Gene Therapies Inc (SIOX.O): down 19.6%

BUZZ-Hits record low as co scraps Parkinson's disease program

** Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N): up 5.4%

BUZZ-Jumps after posting best results in seven years

Compiled by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru

