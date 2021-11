Facebook, Tesla, Regeneron Pharma, ImmunoGen

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to fall sharply on Tuesday after a warning from vaccine maker Moderna's chief executive on the effectiveness of COVID-19 shots against the Omicron variant hammered travel, energy and banking shares.

At 8:54 ET, Dow e-minis were down 1.05% at 34,707. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.89% at 4,609.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.53% at 16,304.

** Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPIX.O): up 89.1% premarket BUZZ-Cumberland Pharma more than doubles on FDA nod for pain reliever

** Moderna Inc (MRNA.O): down 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Moderna CEO warns COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective against new variant

** Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK.N): down 2.5% premarket ** American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O): down 2.0% premarket

** Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N): down 1.7% premarket

** Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N): down 1.5% premarket

** United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL.O): down 2.0% premarket ** Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE.N): down 2.2% premarket

** JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU.O): down 1.8% premarket

** The Boeing Company (BA.N): down 1.2% premarket

** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH.N): down 2.3% premarket

** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL.N): down 1.5% premarket

** Carnival Corporation (CCL.N): down 2.7% premarket

** TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP.O): down 2.9% premarket

** Expedia Group Inc (EXPE.O): down 2.1% premarket

** Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG.O): down 1.7% premarket

** Marriott International Inc (MAR.O): down 1.7% premarket

** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT.N): down 1.9% premarket

** Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H.N): down 1.8% premarket

** Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited : down 1.4% premarket

** Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN.O): down 2.0% premarket

** MGM Resorts International (MGM.N): down 1.9% premarket

** Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS.N): down 2.0% premarket

BUZZ-Travel stocks tumble again as COVID-19 fears resurface

** Erytech Pharma SA : up 31.5% premarket BUZZ-Erytech Pharma rises on new U.S. patent

** Molecular Partners AG : up 12.3% premarket BUZZ-Molecular Partners up as COVID-19 drug retains activity against Omicron mutations

** Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC.O): down 5.6% premarket BUZZ-Fennec Pharma falls as FDA declines to approve hearing loss drug

** Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O): down 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Facebook owner Meta edges down, UK regulator tells co to sell Giphy

** Adagene Inc : up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Adagene rises on FDA nod for cancer drug trial

** JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS.N): down 5.7% premarket BUZZ-JinkoSolar falls on disappointing forecast, earnings

** Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp (ADEX.N): up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-SPAC Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp rises on $3.3 bln deal with bitcoin miner

** Bank of America Corporation (BAC.N): down 2.0% premarket

** The Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N): down 1.5% premarket

** JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N): down 1.8% premarket

** Morgan Stanley (MS.N): down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Wall Street banks sink as Omicron variant worries smother yields

** Array Technologies Inc (ARRY.O): down 11.1% premarket BUZZ-Array drops on convertible notes deal to fund STI acquisition

** Netflix Inc (NFLX.O): up 0.7% premarket

** Roku Inc (ROKU.O): up 0.5% premarket

** Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM.O): up 1.7% premarket

** Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON.O): up 0.6% premarket

** Etsy Inc (ETSY.O): up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Stay-at-home stocks gain on vaccine warning against Omicron

** UP Fintech Holding Limited : up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-U.S.-listed shares of UP Fintech rise on Singapore dual HQ plan, Q3 revenue beat

** Tesla Inc (TSLA.O): down 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Tesla boss Musk cites supply issues for Cybertruck production, shares down

** ImmunoGen Inc (IMGN.O): up 48.0% premarket BUZZ-ImmunoGen jumps after cancer treatment meets study goal

** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN.O): down 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Regeneron down over comments on efficacy of COVID-19 therapies against Omicron

** Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM.N): down 2.3% premarket

** Chevron Corporation (CVX.N): down 1.6% premarket

** TechnipFMC Plc : down 1.2% premarket

** Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT.N): down 2.5% premarket

** Baker Hughes Company (BKR.N): down 2.3% premarket

** Halliburton Company (HAL.N): down 2.2% premarket

** Schlumberger N.V. (SLB.N): down 2.5% premarket

** PBF Energy Inc (PBF.N): down 4.7% premarket

** Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC.N): down 3.1% premarket

** Phillips 66 (PSX.N): down 2.9% premarket

** Callon Petroleum Company (CPE.N): down 4.0% premarket

** Devon Energy Corporation (DVN.N): down 3.3% premarket

** Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO.N): down 3.3% premarket

** ConocoPhillips (COP.N): down 2.1% premarket

** Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG.O): down 2.8% premarket

** APA Corporation (APA.O): down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-U.S. energy shares fall as Omicron fears dent crude prices

** Athersys Inc (ATHX.O): up 11.8% premarket BUZZ-Athersys jumps as respiratory disease treatment shows promise in early trials

** First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI.O): up 43.4% premarket BUZZ-First Wave to resume patient enrollment in COVID-19 drug trial, shares surge

** American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO.N): down 1.4% premarket

** NIKE Inc (NKE.N): down 0.8% premarket

** The TJX Companies Inc (TJX.N): down 1.3% premarket

** The Gap Inc (GPS.N): down 2.1% premarket

** Walmart Inc (WMT.N): down 0.3% premarket

** Target Corporation (TGT.N): down 0.7% premarket

** Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N): down 1.7% premarket

** Macy's Inc (M.N): down 1.8% premarket

** Tapestry Inc (TPR.N): down 1.5% premarket

** Farfetch Limited (FTCH.N): down 0.7% premarket

** Coty Inc (COTY.N): down 2.1% premarket BUZZ-U.S. apparel and retail stocks down on vaccine efficacy warning against Omicron

Compiled by Oishee Majumdar in Bengaluru

