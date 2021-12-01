Factors to watch - December 1

DUBAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares bounce from year low but Omicron, Fed in focus

* Oil rises 1% ahead of OPEC meeting under Omicron cloud

* PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 1-month low on Fed chair's hawkish comments read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses tumble on vaccine efficacy concerns read more

* Officials offer vaccine reassurance; WHO advises against travel bans

* Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat - state TV read more

* OPEC+ begins two days of talks amid oil rout read more

* POLL-Oil bound for gains as OPEC+ guards supply, but virus threat looms read more

* Despite crisis, Lebanese free to travel to UAE -Emirati official

* Saudi opens consular section of Kabul embassy as of Tuesday - state news agency read more

EGYPT

* Canada to ban travelers from Nigeria, Malawi and Egypt amid Omicron concerns - Toronto Star

* Atlas For Investment & Food Industries Nine-Month Consol Loss Widens

SAUDI ARABIA

* Pakistan expects $3 billion reserves deposit from Saudi in days read more

* Saipem wins $750 million contract in Saudi Arabia

* Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Signs Master Franchise Agreements With Subway And Lebanese Patisserie, Secrets

* Saudi's Maharah Says Unit Signs MoU To Aquire Stake In Salis For Trading And Marketing

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE to sign major deals during French president's visit - Emirati official read more

* UAE to send delegation to Iran soon, senior Emirati official says read more

* MEDIA-Dubai’s $25 billion state utility picks banks for record IPO - Bloomberg News

KUWAIT

* Leonardo to deliver 2 Eurofighters jets to Kuwait in December - jr minister

QATAR

* Qatar Airways CEO says Airbus should admit to A350 surface flaw

* EXCLUSIVE-Vingroup tapping global investors for car unit's $1 bln funding - sources read more

* Qatar Airways To Launch Flights To Tashkent From January 17, 2022

OMAN

* Oman crude OSP fall to $80.26/bbl for January

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

