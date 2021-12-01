Factors to watch - December 1
DUBAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares bounce from year low but Omicron, Fed in focus
* Oil rises 1% ahead of OPEC meeting under Omicron cloud
* PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 1-month low on Fed chair's hawkish comments read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses tumble on vaccine efficacy concerns read more
* Officials offer vaccine reassurance; WHO advises against travel bans
* Saudi-led coalition destroys Houthi explosive-laden boat - state TV read more
* OPEC+ begins two days of talks amid oil rout read more
* POLL-Oil bound for gains as OPEC+ guards supply, but virus threat looms read more
* Despite crisis, Lebanese free to travel to UAE -Emirati official
* Saudi opens consular section of Kabul embassy as of Tuesday - state news agency read more
EGYPT
* Canada to ban travelers from Nigeria, Malawi and Egypt amid Omicron concerns - Toronto Star
* Atlas For Investment & Food Industries Nine-Month Consol Loss Widens
SAUDI ARABIA
* Pakistan expects $3 billion reserves deposit from Saudi in days read more
* Saipem wins $750 million contract in Saudi Arabia
* Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Signs Master Franchise Agreements With Subway And Lebanese Patisserie, Secrets
* Saudi's Maharah Says Unit Signs MoU To Aquire Stake In Salis For Trading And Marketing
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE to sign major deals during French president's visit - Emirati official read more
* UAE to send delegation to Iran soon, senior Emirati official says read more
* MEDIA-Dubai’s $25 billion state utility picks banks for record IPO - Bloomberg News
KUWAIT
* Leonardo to deliver 2 Eurofighters jets to Kuwait in December - jr minister
QATAR
* Qatar Airways CEO says Airbus should admit to A350 surface flaw
* EXCLUSIVE-Vingroup tapping global investors for car unit's $1 bln funding - sources read more
* Qatar Airways To Launch Flights To Tashkent From January 17, 2022
OMAN
* Oman crude OSP fall to $80.26/bbl for January
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.