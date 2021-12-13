Factors to watch - December 13
DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, markets ready for central bank parade
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
* Oil rises on optimism Omicron impact will be limited on fuel demand
* PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on U.S. inflation data, focus on cenbank meetings read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses end higher, Dubai rises for eighth session read more
* Saudi Arabia expects 2022 budget surplus after years of deficit
* Israeli leader begins first visit to UAE as Iran tensions surge
* ANALYSIS-Stuck in the middle? UAE walks tightrope between U.S, Israel and Iran read more
* Iran draft budget eyes growth, more oil sales despite sanctions
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC seeks vegoils in tender for arrival Feb. 5-25 read more
* EGX Says Mahmoud Ahmed Mahmoud Lashin Reduces Stake In Speed Medical To 15.7%
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi crown prince says PIF to invest 150 billion riyal locally in 2022 -SPA
* S.Arabia's Qiddiya awards contract for Six Flags theme park - State News Agency
* The Saudi Exchange Announces Beginning Of Subscription Period, Trading For Batic
* SEDCO Capital To Increase Total Asset Value Of SEDCO Capital REIT Fund By 702 Mln riyals
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala tells CNBC investing in crypto ecosystem read more
* Bank of America expects busy year of Gulf IPOs read more
* IHC Approves Merger Of Al Tamouh And Al Qudra Holding
* ADNOC Distribution Signs Deal To Provide Fuel, Lubricants To More Than 3,000 Cars Taxi Fleet
* flydubai Will Restart Flights To Hargeisa In Somaliland From December 18
* Dana Gas Shareholders Approve 3.5 Fils/Share Interim Dividend For First Six Months Of 2021
QATAR
* Qatar central bank governor to head Financial Markets Authority read more
* Qatar offers crude cargoes for Feb loading - sources
KUWAIT
* Jazeera Airways Announces Delivery Of A Leased Brand New A320 NEO Aircraft
* Kuwait's Kipco Baord Appoints Sheikha Dana Nasser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah As Group CEO
* Kuwait telecom Zain receives $1.3 bln offer for Sudan business read more
OMAN
* Oman sees deficit shrinking with 2022 budget read more
* Oman's PDO-S signs first contract with Tethys read more
BAHRAIN
* Investcorp Completes Fourth Food Investment In Asia By Investing In Mo Xiaoxian
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.