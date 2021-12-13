Factors to watch - December 13

DUBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, markets ready for central bank parade

* Oil rises on optimism Omicron impact will be limited on fuel demand

* PRECIOUS-Gold extends gains on U.S. inflation data, focus on cenbank meetings read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses end higher, Dubai rises for eighth session read more

* Saudi Arabia expects 2022 budget surplus after years of deficit

* Israeli leader begins first visit to UAE as Iran tensions surge

* ANALYSIS-Stuck in the middle? UAE walks tightrope between U.S, Israel and Iran read more

* Iran draft budget eyes growth, more oil sales despite sanctions

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC seeks vegoils in tender for arrival Feb. 5-25 read more

* EGX Says Mahmoud Ahmed Mahmoud Lashin Reduces Stake In Speed Medical To 15.7%

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi crown prince says PIF to invest 150 billion riyal locally in 2022 -SPA

* S.Arabia's Qiddiya awards contract for Six Flags theme park - State News Agency

* The Saudi Exchange Announces Beginning Of Subscription Period, Trading For Batic

* SEDCO Capital To Increase Total Asset Value Of SEDCO Capital REIT Fund By 702 Mln riyals

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala tells CNBC investing in crypto ecosystem read more

* Bank of America expects busy year of Gulf IPOs read more

* IHC Approves Merger Of Al Tamouh And Al Qudra Holding

* ADNOC Distribution Signs Deal To Provide Fuel, Lubricants To More Than 3,000 Cars Taxi Fleet

* flydubai Will Restart Flights To Hargeisa In Somaliland From December 18

* Dana Gas Shareholders Approve 3.5 Fils/Share Interim Dividend For First Six Months Of 2021

QATAR

* Qatar central bank governor to head Financial Markets Authority read more

* Qatar offers crude cargoes for Feb loading - sources

KUWAIT

* Jazeera Airways Announces Delivery Of A Leased Brand New A320 NEO Aircraft

* Kuwait's Kipco Baord Appoints Sheikha Dana Nasser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah As Group CEO

* Kuwait telecom Zain receives $1.3 bln offer for Sudan business read more

OMAN

* Oman sees deficit shrinking with 2022 budget read more

* Oman's PDO-S signs first contract with Tethys read more

BAHRAIN

* Investcorp Completes Fourth Food Investment In Asia By Investing In Mo Xiaoxian

