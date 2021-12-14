Factors to watch - December 14

DUBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks dip as Omicron spreads, Fed decision looms

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

* Oil prices fall on demand concerns over Omicron spread

* PRECIOUS-Gold muted as spotlight shifts to Fed meeting read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major stock markets rise as Omicron fears ease read more

* New friends - UAE de facto ruler, Israel's Bennett in "historic" meeting

* Nuclear deal with Iran will soon be 'empty shell' -European diplomats

* OPEC upbeat on 2022 oil demand, says Omicron impact to be mild

* POLL-Turkish cenbank seen to cut policy rate by 100bps

* Tunisia's president says he will call constitutional referendum, elections next year

* Saudi, Iranian experts discuss security at dialogue in Amman, Jordanian agency says

* Turkish foreign minister to visit UAE, as rivals ramp up diplomatic contacts read more

* Turkey says Exxon Mobil, Qatar Petroleum to stay out of its jurisdiction in East Med read more

EGYPT

* Qatar Energy acquires 17% stake in Shell-operated concessions in Egypt read more

SAUDI ARABIA

* Lower energy investment could spark supply crisis -Saudi minister read more

* Saudi 'austere' budget outsources spending to PIF, leaves room for debt read more

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* BRIEF-Dp World And Democratic Republic Of Congo Sign Final Agreement To Develop Banana Port- Statement

* UAE's Experience Hub, Israel's Amsalem Tours sign agreement to boost tourism to Yas island - state news agency read more

QATAR

* Brazil's BRF says QIA put option on TBQ JV has been eliminated read more

* BRIEF-Qatar Energy Enters Egypt's Upstream Sector In Two Offshore Exploration Blocks

KUWAIT

* Kuwait has made the least progress among Gulf states to address government wage bill - World Bank read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.