Factors to watch - December 15
DUBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia counts down to Fed lift off, China data underwhelms
* Oil prices retreat on bets that crude supply growth will exceed demand
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady as traders focus on Fed read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses rise ahead of cenbank meetings read more
* UAE told the U.S. it will suspend talks on F-35 jets -Emirati official read more
EGYPT
* Egyptian construction tycoon Samih Sawiris to step down as Orascom's chairman read more
* Egypt says vegetable oil stocks sufficient for 6.5 months
* Egypt's wheat import bill drops 7% in first nine months of 2021 - CAPMAS
* Egypt expects growth of 6%-7% in Q2 FY 2021-2022, planning minister read more
* Egypt's Marseilia Signs Partnership Agreement To Develop Land Plot In Northwestern Coast
SAUDI ARABIA
* STC Completes Secondary Public Offering With A Total Offering Size Of 12 Bln Riyals
* Saudi National Debt Mgmt Ctr Head Says Expects Debt Levels To Be Steady In Medium Term
* Arriyadh Development Transfers Financial And Administrative Powers To CEO
* Banque Bemo Saudi Fransi Q3 Loss Widens
* Saudi Arabia's economy expanded 7% in Q3 read more
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Union Properties Shareholders Approve To File Lawsuit Against Dismissed Board Members
* Gulf Capital Sees Surge In Profitability Of Its Private Equity Portfolio
* Dubai's Global Ventures close to raising $100 mln target for second fund read more
* UAE Central Bank Imposes Monitoring And Financial Sanctions On A Bank Operating In UAE
* ADNOC Announces Conventional Oil, Condensate And Gas Discoveries Of Up To 1 Bln BOE - Tweet
KUWAIT
* Saudi's MIS Obtains Shariah-Compliant Bank Facility From National Bank of Kuwait
