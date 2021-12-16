Factors to watch - December 16
DUBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise with bond yields as Fed outcome boosts risk sentiment
* Oil prices rise as fuel demand surges in top consumer United States
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises on softer dollar; investors focus on ECB, BOE meetings read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets fall as cenbank decisions, Omicron fears loom read more
* U.S. lawmakers call for sanctions against Israel's NSO, other spyware firms
* Mideast share of Nov Indian oil imports at 16-mth high, African grades slip read more
* Iran to Gulf Arab states: Stop 'repetitive accusations' against Tehran read more
* Iran lets IAEA replace its cameras at Karaj workshop read more
* Climate change imperils world's oil and gas reserves: research read more
EGYPT
* ADQ establishes office in Cairo as part of its commitment to invest in Egypt - statement
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi inflation up 1.1% in November on higher gasoline prices read more
* Saudi-led coalition intercepts two Houthi missiles targeting Abha - state TV
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* U.S. says it is ready to move forward with fighter jet sale to UAE
* India's Reliance eyes first oil cargo from UAE trade arm in Dec - source
* UAE investors to take stake in Abu Dhabi chemicals projects read more
* Dubai Investments offers to take over National General Insurance in $127 mln deal read more
* Alpha Dhabi Holding targets AED 8 bln for strategic investment across core sectors
QATAR
* Qatar sells Feb al-Shaheen crude at lowest premiums in 3 months - sources
* Qatar upholds conviction of former 2022 World Cup employee
BAHRAIN
* Lebanon to deport non-Lebanese members of Bahrain opposition read more
