Factors to watch - December 19

DUBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide as Omicron worries bolster safe havens

* Oil prices post weekly loss on Omicron uncertainty

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as Omicron, inflation worries burnish safe-haven appeal

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses rise, in line with global shares

* Weeks left to rescue Iran nuclear deal, Western envoys say as talks break

* Two rockets hit Baghdad's fortified Green Zone - Iraqi state media

* Sputnik V booster strengthens Omicron defence, developer says

* Sudan's stability and unity are at risk, PM says amid mass protests

* Settlers clash with Palestinians in aftermath of West Bank killing

* Tunisians protest against president on anniversary of uprising

* UK court rules in favour of Lebanese bank over transfers abroad

* IAEA chief has doubts that Iran surveillance camera's footage vanished

* Floods kill at least eight in northern Iraq

* India's IOC buys 4 mln bbls of Mideast, W.African crude for Feb loading - sources

* IMF sees progress in assessing Lebanon's financial sector losses

* MSCI considers new region for Israeli index, with potential windfall

EGYPT

* Egypt's Sawiris to sell struggling broadcaster Euronews to Alpac Capital

* Egypt reports first three cases of omicron - Health Ministry

* Egypt's central bank keeps key interest rates unchanged

* Prominent Egyptian opposition activist's phone hacked - watchdog

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi crown prince launches Jeddah Central Project - state news agency

* Saudi Arabia's October crude oil exports hit 18-month high

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE says it will embed gold sourcing rules in anti-money laundering law

* Israeli ministry blocks UAE pipeline deal, citing risk to Red Sea

* Arab billionaire businessman Majid Al Futtaim dies

* UAE c.bank extends Targeted Economic Support Scheme through June

QATAR

* Qatar central bank to start gradual reduction of pandemic stimulus

