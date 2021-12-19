Factors to watch - December 19
DUBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide as Omicron worries bolster safe havens
* Oil prices post weekly loss on Omicron uncertainty
* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as Omicron, inflation worries burnish safe-haven appeal read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Major Gulf bourses rise, in line with global shares read more
* Weeks left to rescue Iran nuclear deal, Western envoys say as talks break read more
* Two rockets hit Baghdad's fortified Green Zone - Iraqi state media read more
* Sputnik V booster strengthens Omicron defence, developer says read more
* Sudan's stability and unity are at risk, PM says amid mass protests read more
* Settlers clash with Palestinians in aftermath of West Bank killing read more
* Tunisians protest against president on anniversary of uprising read more
* UK court rules in favour of Lebanese bank over transfers abroad read more
* IAEA chief has doubts that Iran surveillance camera's footage vanished read more
* Floods kill at least eight in northern Iraq read more
* India's IOC buys 4 mln bbls of Mideast, W.African crude for Feb loading - sources
* IMF sees progress in assessing Lebanon's financial sector losses read more
* MSCI considers new region for Israeli index, with potential windfall read more
EGYPT
* Egypt's Sawiris to sell struggling broadcaster Euronews to Alpac Capital read more
* Egypt reports first three cases of omicron - Health Ministry read more
* Egypt's central bank keeps key interest rates unchanged read more
* Prominent Egyptian opposition activist's phone hacked - watchdog read more
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi crown prince launches Jeddah Central Project - state news agency read more
* Saudi Arabia's October crude oil exports hit 18-month high read more
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE says it will embed gold sourcing rules in anti-money laundering law read more
* Israeli ministry blocks UAE pipeline deal, citing risk to Red Sea read more
* Arab billionaire businessman Majid Al Futtaim dies read more
* UAE c.bank extends Targeted Economic Support Scheme through June read more
QATAR
* Qatar central bank to start gradual reduction of pandemic stimulus read more
