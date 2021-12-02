Factors to watch - December 2

DUBAI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tick up but Omicron worries leave markets on edge

* Oil rises as investors focus on OPEC+ decision amid growing Omicron fears

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower as dollar uptick dims appeal read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets rebound after virus-fuelled rout read more

* First Omicron case in U.S. adds to global alarm over virus variant

* OPEC+ weighs output policy amid oil price slide, Omicron fears

* Iran makes nuclear advance despite talks to salvage 2015 deal

* Turkey's Erdogan appoints new finance minister amid lira meltdown read more

EGYPT

* Egypt's Mansour, General Motors to draw up plan to make electric cars read more

* Egypt shuts Alexandria and Dekheila ports because of bad weather

SAUDI ARABIA

* PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may raise January oil prices to Asia read more

* Saudi's CMA Approves Offering Of Sahres Of Al-Jouf Healthy Water Bottling

* NEOM And Volocopter Establish JV To Create World’s First Bespoke Public eVTOL Mobility System

* Red Sea International Announces Contract Sign Off With Baker Hughes Company

* Yemen's racehorses battle starvation as war grinds on read more

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE announces its first case of the new COVID-19 variant - WAM

* UAE's ADNOC to invest $127 bln in 2022-26 as oil, gas reserves rise read more

* Dubai utility DEWA hires Citi, HSBC for top roles in IPO -sources read more

* UAE ADQ, Taqa sign agreements with Kazakhstan sovereign wealth fund worth up to 22 bln UAE Dirhams

* Airline passengers entering Denmark from Doha or Dubai must take mandatory COVID-19 test - Danish health minister

KUWAIT

* Ahli United Bank Re-Appoints Specialized Professional Advisors For Deal With KFH

QATAR

* Masraf Al Rayan Announces Completion Of Legal Merger With Al Khalij Commercial Bank

* Soccer-Gay player Cavallo has no reason to feel unsafe in Qatar: WC tournament chief read more

BAHRAIN

* EXCLUSIVE-Investcorp revs up to sell Italian motorcycle clothing brand Dainese - sources read more

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

