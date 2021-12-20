Factors to watch - December 20
DUBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
EGYPT
* El Sewedy Electric Says Rowad Modern Engeniring Signs EGP 602 Mln Contract With NEWGIZA
* El Sewedy Electric Says Unit Signs EGP 996 Mln Contract With EMAAR
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi-led coalition destroys drone aimed at King Abdullah airport - state media
* Alkhorayef Water And Power Technologies Announces Contract Award With National Water Co
* Saudi Automotive Services Updates On Sale And Leaseback Of Some Of Its Owned Sites
* Bahri Appoints Ahmed Alsubaey As CEO
* Jahez International Final Offer Price Set At SAR 850 Per Share - Adviser
* Acwa Power Announces Signing Of Power Purchase Agreement
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* ADNOC Drilling And Helmerich & Payne Finalize Rig Enablement Framework Agreement
* International banks in UAE to switch to Mon-Fri work week read more
* Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan in UAE to switch to Mon-Fri work week read more
* Abu Dhabi Ports signs 5 strategic deals with Jordan's Aqaba Development Corp read more
* Depa Says Vedder Secures Two New Superyacht Interior Projects
* Alpha Dhabi Holding Invests AED 1 Bln In Ta’Ziz
QATAR
* Qatar bourse names Al-Kawari CEO
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Foundry Board Approves Offer To Buy Utilisation Rights Of Co's Factory Land
* Commercial Real Estate Signs Agreement To Increase Credit Facility Limit
* Bobuyan Bank takes $500 million loan from Asian banks read more
* NBK Egypt Shareholders Approve Volutary Delisting From Egyptian Exchange
OMAN
* Renaissance Services Says MEDC Awards 3-Year Contract To Tawoos Industrial Services
