Factors to watch - December 20

DUBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities, oil prices sink as Omicron makes waves

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* Oil prices drop 2% as rapid Omicron spread dims fuel demand outlook

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds near 3-week high on Omicron jitters read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses tumble on Omicron worries read more

EGYPT

* El Sewedy Electric Says Rowad Modern Engeniring Signs EGP 602 Mln Contract With NEWGIZA

* El Sewedy Electric Says Unit Signs EGP 996 Mln Contract With EMAAR

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi-led coalition destroys drone aimed at King Abdullah airport - state media

* Alkhorayef Water And Power Technologies Announces Contract Award With National Water Co

* Saudi Automotive Services Updates On Sale And Leaseback Of Some Of Its Owned Sites

* Bahri Appoints Ahmed Alsubaey As CEO

* Jahez International Final Offer Price Set At SAR 850 Per Share - Adviser

* Acwa Power Announces Signing Of Power Purchase Agreement

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* ADNOC Drilling And Helmerich & Payne Finalize Rig Enablement Framework Agreement

* International banks in UAE to switch to Mon-Fri work week read more

* Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan in UAE to switch to Mon-Fri work week read more

* Abu Dhabi Ports signs 5 strategic deals with Jordan's Aqaba Development Corp read more

* Depa Says Vedder Secures Two New Superyacht Interior Projects

* Alpha Dhabi Holding Invests AED 1 Bln In Ta’Ziz

QATAR

* Qatar bourse names Al-Kawari CEO

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Foundry Board Approves Offer To Buy Utilisation Rights Of Co's Factory Land

* Commercial Real Estate Signs Agreement To Increase Credit Facility Limit

* Bobuyan Bank takes $500 million loan from Asian banks read more

* NBK Egypt Shareholders Approve Volutary Delisting From Egyptian Exchange

OMAN

* Renaissance Services Says MEDC Awards 3-Year Contract To Tawoos Industrial Services

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.