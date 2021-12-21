Factors to watch - December 21
DUBAI, Dec 21 (Reuters)
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares claw back some Omicron losses but risks loom large
* Oil prices edge higher but investor worries on Omicron spread remain
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as traders assess Omicron, rate hike impact read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf indexes end lower as Omicron fears grip markets read more
* Lira rallies late after Erdogan props up currency read more
* Biden adviser Jake Sullivan to visit Israel for Iran talks read more
* Lebanese leaders at odds during visit by UN chief read more
* OPEC+ produces below target in November as compliance rises read more
* Iran says further talks with Saudi Arabia depend on Riyadh's "seriousness" read more
EGYPT
* Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah sentenced to 5 years in prison -judicial source read more
* Egypt to develop Al-Amal oil field in Gulf of Suez, says Water Resources Ministry
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi-led coalition hits Yemen's Sanaa airport - state media read more
* BRIEF-Arabian Aramco Total Services Announces Partial Redemption Of Sukuk
* Saudi Arabia plans airport takeovers and privatisations, Asharq Al-Awsat reports read more
* Saudi unemployment unchanged at 11.3% in Q3 read more
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Citi joins JPMorgan, others in switching to Mon-Fri work week in UAE read more
* BRIEF-IHC Says Merger Process Of Al Tamouh Investments And Al Qudra Holding Completed
* Dubai World Trade Centre to set up specialised crypto zone read more
* UAE central bank to increase oversight of banks' real estate exposure read more
QATAR
* Qatar Airways sues Airbus in A350 jet damage dispute read more
* Qatar backs UK's Rolls-Royce in small nuclear power project read more
* Turkish, Qatari officials plan Kabul trip to discuss airport mission with Taliban read more
* Soccer-Arab Cup stress tests Qatar 2022 World Cup preparations read more
KUWAIT
* Kuwait to make COVID-19 vaccine booster compulsory read more
OMAN
* Oman outlook improved on higher oil and fiscal reforms - Fitch read more
