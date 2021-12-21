Factors to watch - December 21

DUBAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares claw back some Omicron losses but risks loom large

* Oil prices edge higher but investor worries on Omicron spread remain

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as traders assess Omicron, rate hike impact read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf indexes end lower as Omicron fears grip markets read more

* Lira rallies late after Erdogan props up currency read more

* Biden adviser Jake Sullivan to visit Israel for Iran talks read more

* Lebanese leaders at odds during visit by UN chief read more

* OPEC+ produces below target in November as compliance rises read more

* Iran says further talks with Saudi Arabia depend on Riyadh's "seriousness" read more

EGYPT

* Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah sentenced to 5 years in prison -judicial source read more

* Egypt to develop Al-Amal oil field in Gulf of Suez, says Water Resources Ministry

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi-led coalition hits Yemen's Sanaa airport - state media read more

* BRIEF-Arabian Aramco Total Services Announces Partial Redemption Of Sukuk

* Saudi Arabia plans airport takeovers and privatisations, Asharq Al-Awsat reports read more

* Saudi unemployment unchanged at 11.3% in Q3 read more

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Citi joins JPMorgan, others in switching to Mon-Fri work week in UAE read more

* BRIEF-IHC Says Merger Process Of Al Tamouh Investments And Al Qudra Holding Completed

* Dubai World Trade Centre to set up specialised crypto zone read more

* UAE central bank to increase oversight of banks' real estate exposure read more

QATAR

* Qatar Airways sues Airbus in A350 jet damage dispute read more

* Qatar backs UK's Rolls-Royce in small nuclear power project read more

* Turkish, Qatari officials plan Kabul trip to discuss airport mission with Taliban read more

* Soccer-Arab Cup stress tests Qatar 2022 World Cup preparations read more

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to make COVID-19 vaccine booster compulsory read more

OMAN

* Oman outlook improved on higher oil and fiscal reforms - Fitch read more

