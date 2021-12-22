Factors to watch - December 22

DUBAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian share markets higher despite Omicron threat

* Oil climbs on weaker dollar, China, amid Omicron caution

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds tight range as higher yields counter Omicron fears read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf bourses fall on Omicron worries read more

* Iran says envoy repatriated from Yemen dies of COVID-19 read more

* Dubai princess wins 554 million pounds from sheikh in UK settlement read more

* Qatar targets $10 billion of investments in U.S. ports -sources read more

* Israeli hospital reports first death of patient with Omicron variant read more

* Erdogan delights Turkish depositors with lira let-up in possible election gambit read more

* As lira swings, some foreign banks review or scale back Turkey exposure - sources read more

* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf sovereigns seen issuing less in 2022, corporate bond sales to rise read more

EGYPT

* Some investors turn cautious on Egypt's lucrative carry trade read more

* Egypt's Suez Canal to reduce rebates on tolls for LNG carriers from Jan 1 to June 30 - circular read more

*

SAUDI ARABIA

* ACWA Power-led JV secures $1.33 bln for Red Sea project utilities read more

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Riyadh will flip from No-Go to FOMO for business read more

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Crypto exchange Binance signs Dubai World Trade Centre deal read more

* Sempra to sell 10% stake in unit to Abu Dhabi wealth fund for about $1.8 bln read more

* National Investor Approves Shares Transfer Related To Divestment Of Falcon Investments

QATAR

* U.S. to be world's biggest LNG exporter in 2022 read more

OMAN

* TotalEnergies signs agreements for development of low carbon natural gas projects in Oman

BAHRAIN

* GFH Declares Offer To Shareholders Of KHCB As Unconditional In All Respects

