Factors to watch - December 22
DUBAI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian share markets higher despite Omicron threat
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
* Oil climbs on weaker dollar, China, amid Omicron caution
* PRECIOUS-Gold holds tight range as higher yields counter Omicron fears read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most major Gulf bourses fall on Omicron worries read more
* Iran says envoy repatriated from Yemen dies of COVID-19 read more
* Dubai princess wins 554 million pounds from sheikh in UK settlement read more
* Qatar targets $10 billion of investments in U.S. ports -sources read more
* Israeli hospital reports first death of patient with Omicron variant read more
* Erdogan delights Turkish depositors with lira let-up in possible election gambit read more
* As lira swings, some foreign banks review or scale back Turkey exposure - sources read more
* MIDEAST DEBT-Gulf sovereigns seen issuing less in 2022, corporate bond sales to rise read more
EGYPT
* Some investors turn cautious on Egypt's lucrative carry trade read more
* Egypt's Suez Canal to reduce rebates on tolls for LNG carriers from Jan 1 to June 30 - circular read more
*
SAUDI ARABIA
* ACWA Power-led JV secures $1.33 bln for Red Sea project utilities read more
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Riyadh will flip from No-Go to FOMO for business read more
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Crypto exchange Binance signs Dubai World Trade Centre deal read more
* Sempra to sell 10% stake in unit to Abu Dhabi wealth fund for about $1.8 bln read more
* National Investor Approves Shares Transfer Related To Divestment Of Falcon Investments
QATAR
* U.S. to be world's biggest LNG exporter in 2022 read more
OMAN
* TotalEnergies signs agreements for development of low carbon natural gas projects in Oman
BAHRAIN
* GFH Declares Offer To Shareholders Of KHCB As Unconditional In All Respects
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.