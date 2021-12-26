Factors to watch - December 26
DUBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Fading Omicron concerns set up shares for weekly gain, dent dollar
* Oil prices ease, focus shifts to next OPEC+ move
* PRECIOUS-Gold clings around $1,800 as holiday lull sets in read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets end higher as Omicron fears recede read more
* Houthi projectile kills two in Saudi city of Jazan - Saudi state media read more
* Iran says war games in Gulf were warning to Israel read more
* COVID-19 infections rise again across Gulf states read more
* U.S. airlines scrap hundreds of Christmas Day flights due to Omicron read more
* Western powers say Libya's interim government still valid read more
* Turkish lira caps historic week with big lift from Erdogan [government read more
EGYPT
* Egypt's Petroleum Corporation signs $1 bln oil-exploration agreement with Eni read more
* Egypt's fuel subsidy bill falls almost 90% in four years, says PM read more
* Egypt's c.bank extends measures to ease pandemic impact to June
* Fawry Announces Plans For Establishing Consumer Finance Company, Fawry Consumer Finance
SAUDI ARABIA
* Jared Kushner investment firm Affinity raises $3 billion in committed funding read more
* Jabal Omar Development Revises Offer To Manager Of Alinma Makkah Real Estate Fund
* SABIC Agri-Nutrients Reaches Deal With SABIC On Cash Adjustment In Acquisition Of SANIC
* Aramco Trading signs fuel deal with Australia's United Petroleum read more
* Saudi British Bank Signs Agreement To Sell Entire Stake In Wataniya Insurance
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Emirates NBD Says Controlling Interest In Dubai Bank Transferred To Eradah Capital
* Mubadala Signs Deal With G42 To Establish Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Campus - Mubadala on Twitter
QATAR
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Qatar’s World Cup will pay Gulf-wide dividends read more
KUWAIT
* Gulf Petroleum Investment Signs Exculsive Franchise Agreement With A Turkish Company
* Kuwait mandates third COVID-19 vaccine for citizens who wish to travel - KUNA read more
