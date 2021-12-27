Factors to watch - December 27
DUBAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
EGYPT
* Banque Misr Reduces Stake In International Co For Leasing To 11.18%
* Misr Life Insurance Reduces Stake In International Co For Leasing To 5.66%
* Egyptian Media Production City Sees FY 2022 Profit Of EGP 128.4 Million
SAUDI ARABIA
* Houthis have fired 430 missiles, 851 drones at Saudi Arabia since 2015 read more
* Saudi's MIS Updates On MoU With Al Rajhi Capital For Launching Special Investment Fund
* Offering Price Range Of Al-Wasail Industrial Set At SAR 16 – 19 Per Share - Adviser
* Saudi Oct Oil Exports Value Rises By 123.1%
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE plans to scrap monopolies of some big merchant families - FT read more
* Ras Al Khaimah Cement Shareholders Approve Issuance Of Mandatory Convertible Bonds Of AED 3.05 Bln
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Finance And Investment Signs New Credit Facility Agreement Of 6 Mln Dinars
* Kuwait And Middle East Financial Investment Signs Banking Facility Agreement With A Local Bank
* Kuwait's Arzan Board Approves Credit Facility Agreement With An Islamic Bank
OMAN
* Oman sets COVID-19 double jab entry requirement for visitors read more
* Oman Qatar Insurance Appoints Mohamed Hussain Mohamed Jawad As CFO
