Factors to watch - December 28

DUBAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise, yen falls as traders shrug off Omicron fears

* Oil near one-month high on easing concerns over Omicron

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices off one-week high as risk appetite improves read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses fall as Omicron worries weigh read more

* Iran nuclear talks resume with Tehran focused on sanctions relief read more

* Lebanon's Aoun calls for defence dialogue, hinting at friction with Hezbollah read more

* Syria denounces Israeli plans to double number of Golan settlers read more

* Fires erupt in Syria's Latakia Port following Israeli attack- Syrian state media read more

* Yemen's Houthis say allowed temporary resumption of U.N. flights to Sanaa airport read more

* Iraqi court ratifies election result, rejects appeal read more

* Israeli hospital launches first test of second COVID-19 booster read more

* Bird flu kills thousands of cranes in Israel, poultry also culled read more

* Lebanon sets May 15 election day for parliamentary polls

EGYPT

* Egypt signs $3.5 bln agreement with Apache to develop oil concessions in Western Desert

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia to finalise Riyadh 2030 strategy next year - state media read more

QATAR

* Doha Bank secures $762.5 million syndicated loan read more

OMAN

* Oman to require workers to have vaccination certificate - health minister read more

BAHRAIN

* Crypto exchange Binance gets in-principle nod from Bahrain read more

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

