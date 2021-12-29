Factors to watch - December 29
DUBAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares slip as investors ready for end of 2021
* Oil firms, near highest since late November on risk appetite
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as weaker Treasury yields balance improved risk appetite read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses close higher as Omicron worries ease read more
* Russia says OPEC+ prioritises mid-term strategy over U.S. calls for more oil read more
* ANALYSIS-Russia seen missing its May target for pre-pandemic oil output read more
* We have weeks, not months, to conclude Iran nuclear deal - European negotiators
* Iranian and Russian officials strike positive tone on nuclear talks read more
* U.S. says it is too soon to say how substantive Iran nuclear talks in Vienna might have been
* Israel hits Syrian port for second time this month - Syrian army read more
* Israeli defense minister meets with Palestinian president - tweet read more
* Thirty-one killed in Sudanese gold mine collapse - official read more
* U.N. bodies urge Yemen's Houthis to release two staff members read more
* Tunisia expects deficit at 6.7% of GDP in 2022 read more
* Lebanon PM signals backing for c. bank governor facing multiple probes read more
EGYPT
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat in new international tender
* Scans reveal details of unwrapped ancient Egyptian mummy read more
SAUDI ARABIA
* TABLE-Saudi money supply increase in November
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE approves Sinopharm's protein-based vaccine read more
QATAR
* Ooredoo Group and CK Hutchison $6 bln merger of their Indonesian businesses approved following EGM
KUWAIT
* New finance minister, opposition lawmakers in Kuwait's cabinet read more
