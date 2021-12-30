Factors to watch - December 30

DUBAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks listless as tough year ticks down

* Oil rises as fuel demand holds up despite surge in Omicron cases

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,800 as weak dollar checks yield pressure read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses fall in line with global shares read more

* Saudi king says kingdom concerned about Iran's 'lack of cooperation' read more

* Saudi king says OPEC+ pact 'essential' for oil market stability read more

* Kuwaiti candidate has widespread support for top OPEC job, sources say read more

* PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may set deep crude price cuts for Asia in February read more * TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Dec. 27

EGYPT

* Egypt plans power plant share sale read more

* Egypt's GASC buys 300,000 tonnes of wheat in tender

* Egypt to increase price of subsidised sugar, says minister

* Egyptian gas may reach Lebanon by end-Feb, Lebanese minister says read more

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi CMA Approves Direct Listing Of Saudi Azm For Communication Shares In Parallel Market

* Saudi CMA Approves Direct Listing Of Saudi Parts Center Company Shares In Parallel Market

* CMA Approves Offering Of Arabian International Healthcare Holding Shares In Parallel Market

* Saudi's CMA Approves IPO Of Al Nahdi Medical Shares

* Saudi's CMA Approves IPO Of Saudi Home Loans Company Shares

* Solutions By STC Signs A Number Of Contracts With Saudi Telecom Company

* Knowledge Economic City Appoints Mohammad Abdulhameed Almubarak As CEO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE daily COVID-19 cases climb above 2,000 read more

* Dana Gas Receives $39 Million From Egypt In December

KUWAIT

* Amar Finance And Leasing Appoints Mohammed Abdullah Al-Saad As CEO

* Osoul Investment Completes Sale Of Unit Osoul House Real Estate

* Kuwait's AAN Digital Services Appoints Nawaf Faisal Al-Abdullah Al-Hammadi As CEO

OMAN

* Sohar International Appoints Hamood Abdullah Al Sawai As COO

