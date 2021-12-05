Factors to watch - December 5
DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, yields slide after U.S. jobs report as Omicron looms
* Oil rises as OPEC+ poised to act if demand weakens
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises 1% as virus jitters, lower yields lift demand read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil buoys Saudi, Qatar stocks; OPEC+ decision in focus read more
* In Khashoggi's shadow, Macron holds Saudi talks with crown prince
* IMF chief says Omicron could dent global economic growth
* Iran abandoned any compromises in latest nuclear talks - U.S.
* OPEC will continue with supply adjustments for oil market, chief says read more
* Cementing ties with France, UAE places $19 bln order for warplanes, helicopters
EGYPT
* Egypt aims to quadruple textile output to 50.7 mln meters a year
* Egypt's LNG exports at full capacity after gas price surge- minister read more
* Snam buys stake in 'Peace Gas Pipeline' between Israel and Egypt read more
* Egypt to auction $1 bln of one-year dollar T-bills on Dec. 6, says c.bank
* REUTERS NEXT-Innovative financing can help unlock promises at Egypt's COP27 - minister read more
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia and France say Lebanon must enact comprehensive reforms
* Saudi Aramco signs five agreements with French firms, including Gaussin read more
* Saudi's SAMI forms components joint venture with Figeac Aero read more
* Saudi airline Flynas signs agreement worth $4 bln with CFM - statement
* Saudi Arabian Airlines signs deal with CFM International worth $8.5 bln
* Pakistan receives $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia read more
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Engie And Masdar Form A $5 Bln Alliance To Support Green Hydrogen Economy In United Arab Emirates
* UAE Borouge signs $1.5 bln partnership agreement with France's Technip read more
* Dubai's DP World pulls out of Haifa port privatisation bid
* France/Abu Dhabi: 4 bln euros contract between Mubadala/BPI France and new Louvre deal
* Dassault Aviation: Acquisition Of 80 Rafale F4 By United Arab Emirates
KUWAIT
* Gulf Cable And Electrical Industries Board Approves To Buy 25.516% Stake In HEISCO
* Jazeera Airways Launch [es First Ever Route Between Kazakhstan And Kuwait
* Kuwait And Gulf Link Transport Unit Signs Agreement To Renew, Increase Banking Facilities
BAHRAIN
* Alba Board Approves Offtake Agreement With South32 For Supply Of Alumina
OMAN
* Oman oil, condensate output up 1% to 293.2 mln barrels by end Oct
