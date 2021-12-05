Factors to watch - December 5

DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, yields slide after U.S. jobs report as Omicron looms

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

* Oil rises as OPEC+ poised to act if demand weakens

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises 1% as virus jitters, lower yields lift demand read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil buoys Saudi, Qatar stocks; OPEC+ decision in focus read more

* In Khashoggi's shadow, Macron holds Saudi talks with crown prince

* IMF chief says Omicron could dent global economic growth

* Iran abandoned any compromises in latest nuclear talks - U.S.

* OPEC will continue with supply adjustments for oil market, chief says read more

* Cementing ties with France, UAE places $19 bln order for warplanes, helicopters

EGYPT

* Egypt aims to quadruple textile output to 50.7 mln meters a year

* Egypt's LNG exports at full capacity after gas price surge- minister read more

* Snam buys stake in 'Peace Gas Pipeline' between Israel and Egypt read more

* Egypt to auction $1 bln of one-year dollar T-bills on Dec. 6, says c.bank

* REUTERS NEXT-Innovative financing can help unlock promises at Egypt's COP27 - minister read more

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia and France say Lebanon must enact comprehensive reforms

* Saudi Aramco signs five agreements with French firms, including Gaussin read more

* Saudi's SAMI forms components joint venture with Figeac Aero read more

* Saudi airline Flynas signs agreement worth $4 bln with CFM - statement

* Saudi Arabian Airlines signs deal with CFM International worth $8.5 bln

* Pakistan receives $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia read more

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Engie And Masdar Form A $5 Bln Alliance To Support Green Hydrogen Economy In United Arab Emirates

* UAE Borouge signs $1.5 bln partnership agreement with France's Technip read more

* Dubai's DP World pulls out of Haifa port privatisation bid

* France/Abu Dhabi: 4 bln euros contract between Mubadala/BPI France and new Louvre deal

* Dassault Aviation: Acquisition Of 80 Rafale F4 By United Arab Emirates

KUWAIT

* Gulf Cable And Electrical Industries Board Approves To Buy 25.516% Stake In HEISCO

* Jazeera Airways Launch [es First Ever Route Between Kazakhstan And Kuwait

* Kuwait And Gulf Link Transport Unit Signs Agreement To Renew, Increase Banking Facilities

BAHRAIN

* Alba Board Approves Offtake Agreement With South32 For Supply Of Alumina

OMAN

* Oman oil, condensate output up 1% to 293.2 mln barrels by end Oct

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.