Factors to watch - December 6

DUBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. & European stock futures rise, oil bounces

* Oil gains more than $1/bbl after Saudi price hike

* PRECIOUS-Gold flat as subdued bond yields counter faster Fed taper bets read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi leads most Gulf bourses higher; Qatar dips read more

* COLUMN-What OPEC+ does with output matters more than what it says: Russell read more

* U.S. reluctance to lift all Iran sanctions main hurdle to reviving 2015 pact- Iranian official

EGYPT

* Egypt PMI steady in Nov as input costs rise read more

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia raises January Arab Lt crude price to Asia to near 2-year high read more

* Saudi sovereign fund PIF selling 5.01% stake in STC in secondary offer read more

* Saudi crown prince will start tour of Gulf region on Monday - Al Arabiya read more

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's top security official to visit Iran on Monday

* UAE defence ministry says French warplanes not a substitute for U.S. jets read more

* Abu Dhabi's Mugharraq port certified as international port facility read more

* BUZZ-IHC subsidiary Multiply slides in debut trade

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Bourse aims for five new listings next year - Sky News Arabia

* Bahrain considers new index for interbank transactions - central bank

* Bahrain central bank plans to offer digital Dinar - Sky News Arabia read more

