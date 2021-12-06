Factors to watch - December 6
DUBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. & European stock futures rise, oil bounces
* Oil gains more than $1/bbl after Saudi price hike
* PRECIOUS-Gold flat as subdued bond yields counter faster Fed taper bets read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi leads most Gulf bourses higher; Qatar dips read more
* COLUMN-What OPEC+ does with output matters more than what it says: Russell read more
* U.S. reluctance to lift all Iran sanctions main hurdle to reviving 2015 pact- Iranian official
EGYPT
* Egypt PMI steady in Nov as input costs rise read more
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia raises January Arab Lt crude price to Asia to near 2-year high read more
* Saudi sovereign fund PIF selling 5.01% stake in STC in secondary offer read more
* Saudi crown prince will start tour of Gulf region on Monday - Al Arabiya read more
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's top security official to visit Iran on Monday
* UAE defence ministry says French warplanes not a substitute for U.S. jets read more
* Abu Dhabi's Mugharraq port certified as international port facility read more
* BUZZ-IHC subsidiary Multiply slides in debut trade
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain Bourse aims for five new listings next year - Sky News Arabia
* Bahrain considers new index for interbank transactions - central bank
* Bahrain central bank plans to offer digital Dinar - Sky News Arabia read more
