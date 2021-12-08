Factors to watch - December 8
DUBAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares catch global equities rally, but oil slips
* Oil edge lower as investors try to assess Omicron's full impact
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher as U.S. Treasury yields ease read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf shares rise as Omicron fears ease read more
* Turkish lira firms, eyes on central bank read more
* Bank of Israel bought $4 bln of FX in Nov, hits $34 bln in 2021
* Saudi coalition bombs Sanaa in tit-for-tat violence with Houthis
* Iran nuclear talks with world powers to resume on Thursday - reports
* EXCLUSIVE-India unseats Brazil as No.1 food supplier to Arab nations after 15 years
* Saudi crown prince arrives in UAE on Gulf tour amid economic rivalry
EGYPT
* BRIEF-Aldar-ADQ Consortium To Acquire Majority Stake in Egypt's SODIC
* Egyptian court frees jailed researcher Zaki, trial postponed read more
* Egypt's net foreign reserves rise to $40.909 billion in November - c.bank read more
SAUDI ARABIA
* BRIEF-STC and PIF Revise Secondary Public Offering Size Of STC Shares To 6% - Adviser
* U.S. Senate back sale of missiles to Saudi Arabia
* A suspected killer of Saudi journalist Khashoggi held in France -sources
* Hilton plans to boost Saudi hotel portfolio, says minister
* Saudi Arabia and Oman open first direct land link
* BRIEF-Petro Rabigh Board Proposes Capital Reduction Followed By Capital Increase By Rights Issue
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE delegation in Ankara for defence talks - Turkish source read more
* Dubai says to list business park operator TECOM read more
* UAE to shift to Saturday-Sunday weekend in line with global markets
* Abu Dhabi chemical company, India's Reliance form $2 bln production JV
* UAE's ADNOC offers 9 LNG cargoes for 2022-2023 - sources
* UAE non-oil private economy continues solid growth in November - PMI read more
QATAR
* No boost in Qatari funds to Turkey, amid economic turmoil
* Qatar approves $56.13 bln budget for 2022 read more
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain plans to list Bahrain Bourse next year - Al Arabiya read more
OMAN
* Omani, Saudi firms sign $30 bln in MoUs amid Saudi crown prince's visit
