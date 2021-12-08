Factors to watch - December 8

DUBAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares catch global equities rally, but oil slips

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

* Oil edge lower as investors try to assess Omicron's full impact

* PRECIOUS-Gold inches higher as U.S. Treasury yields ease read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf shares rise as Omicron fears ease read more

* Turkish lira firms, eyes on central bank read more

* Bank of Israel bought $4 bln of FX in Nov, hits $34 bln in 2021

* Saudi coalition bombs Sanaa in tit-for-tat violence with Houthis

* Iran nuclear talks with world powers to resume on Thursday - reports

* EXCLUSIVE-India unseats Brazil as No.1 food supplier to Arab nations after 15 years

* Saudi crown prince arrives in UAE on Gulf tour amid economic rivalry

EGYPT

* BRIEF-Aldar-ADQ Consortium To Acquire Majority Stake in Egypt's SODIC

* Egyptian court frees jailed researcher Zaki, trial postponed read more

* Egypt's net foreign reserves rise to $40.909 billion in November - c.bank read more

SAUDI ARABIA

* BRIEF-STC and PIF Revise Secondary Public Offering Size Of STC Shares To 6% - Adviser

* U.S. Senate back sale of missiles to Saudi Arabia

* A suspected killer of Saudi journalist Khashoggi held in France -sources

* Hilton plans to boost Saudi hotel portfolio, says minister

* Saudi Arabia and Oman open first direct land link

* BRIEF-Petro Rabigh Board Proposes Capital Reduction Followed By Capital Increase By Rights Issue

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE delegation in Ankara for defence talks - Turkish source read more

* Dubai says to list business park operator TECOM read more

* UAE to shift to Saturday-Sunday weekend in line with global markets

* Abu Dhabi chemical company, India's Reliance form $2 bln production JV

* UAE's ADNOC offers 9 LNG cargoes for 2022-2023 - sources

* UAE non-oil private economy continues solid growth in November - PMI read more

QATAR

* No boost in Qatari funds to Turkey, amid economic turmoil

* Qatar approves $56.13 bln budget for 2022 read more

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain plans to list Bahrain Bourse next year - Al Arabiya read more

OMAN

* Omani, Saudi firms sign $30 bln in MoUs amid Saudi crown prince's visit

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.