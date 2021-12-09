Factors to watch - December 9
DUBAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Hope rally turns choppy as hot U.S. inflation looms
* Oil stays on the rebound as Omicron fears ease
* PRECIOUS-Gold stalls as investors look for direction from Fed, inflation data read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses fall on weak oil prices; Dubai rises read more
* EXCLUSIVE-As diplomacy stutters, U.S., Israel to discuss military drills for Iran scenario -U.S. official
* U.S. envoy to return to Vienna over weekend for Iran talks
* As Iraqi and Syrian migrants leave Belarus, some are afraid to go home
* U.S. envoy to visit UAE, Turkey, Egypt to discuss Ethiopia conflict -State Dept read more
* Palestinian girl facing Jerusalem eviction held on suspicion of stabbing Jewish neighbour
* U.S.-Israeli firm Tipalti raises $270 mln at more than $8 bln valuation read more
* Israel budget deficit falls to 4.6% of GDP yr/yr in November read more
* EXCLUSIVE-Aleph, Wacker team up to fast-track mass lab meat production
* Jordan buys 60,000 tonnes feed barley, traders say
* Libyan political body calls for election delay as disputes grow
* Saudi crown prince on first visit to Qatar since Gulf row resolved
EGYPT
* EgyptAir to resume flights with South Africa as of Dec 16 -statement
* Egypt shuts four ports due to bad weather
* Egyptian rights researcher Patrick Zaki freed pending trial
SAUDI ARABIA
* France frees Saudi man mistakenly held over Khashoggi killing
* Saudi bourse has 50 IPO applications for 2022, considers SPAC listings
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE new weekend seeks to whet appetite of investors, foreigners
* UAE'S Mubadala acquires 1.9% of Russia's Sibur petrochemical company read more
* UAE's Silal and Agthia to build 200,000 tonne grain silos in Zayed port - WAM read more
* Dubai financial market announces new trading hours from Monday to Friday - tweet read more
* UAE to allow establishment of acquisition companies read more
* Dubai regulator fines Emirates REIT manager over asset report
KUWAIT
* Kuwait detects first case of Omicron variant
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain parliament approves value-added tax increase to 10% read more
