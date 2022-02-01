Factors to watch - February 1

DUBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks trade higher at the end of a volatile month

* Oil edges higher on tight supply and post-pandemic recovery

* PRECIOUS-Gold muted as weaker dollar counters rate hike bets read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Geopolitical tensions hit UAE stocks, oil supports Saudi shares read more

* Blinken discusses Palestinian Authority reform with Mahmoud Abbas read more

* Israeli army dismisses two officers over death of elderly Palestinian read more

* Time for political decisions as Iran talks enter 'final stretch' -U.S. official read more

* Iran moves centrifuge-parts production out of disputed workshop, IAEA says read more

* Lebanon President Aoun promises cenbank audit will provide accountability read more

* Lebanon plan sees 93% currency slide, turns bulk of FX deposits to pounds read more

* Wrangle over interim Libyan government intensifies read more

* Israel ministers urge suppliers, importers to cancel price hikes read more

EGYPT

* Egyptian net foreign assets fall for third month in December

* Egypt's central bank to keep interest rates unchanged -poll read more

* Egypt's M2 money supply up 18.3 pct year-on-year in Dec -central bank

* Egypt minister sees growth exceeding 6% in current fiscal year - Skynews Arabia

* Egypt may issue $5 bln in international bonds in FY 2022/23 - Asharq

UAE

* UAE blocks missile strike as Israeli president visits read more

* UAE bank ADCB quarterly net profit up 44%, beats forecasts read more

* UAE to launch first federal corporate tax on business profits from June 2023 read more

* Iran to send large trade delegation to UAE - Iranian newspaper read more

QATAR

* EXPLAINER-Can Qatari gas offset disruptions to Russian supply in Europe? read more

* Qatar seals Boeing freighter deal with surprise 737 order read more

* Qatar working to bring Washington, Tehran's views closer - Qatar foreign minister read more

* Biden tells emir he will make Qatar major non-NATO ally read more

KUWAIT

* Kuwait c.bank opens door to receive applications for new digital banks - official

OMAN

* Oman starts raising $3.5 bln loan that could go up to $4 bln - source read more

