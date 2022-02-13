Factors to watch - February 13

DUBAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street drops, oil prices jump on Ukraine conflict worries

* Oil soars 3% to 7-yr highs on Ukraine jitters, tight supplies

* PRECIOUS-Gold jumps as rising Ukraine tensions spur safe-haven demand read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE stock markets gain after IEA says oil markets were tight read more

EGYPT

* Egypt aims to reduce debt-to-GDP to around 82.5% by June 2026

SAUDI ARABIA

* Leejam Sports Board Proposes Q4 Dividend

KUWAIT

* Kuwait And Gulf Link Transport And Unit Reach Binding Agreement With A Creditor To Settle Debt

* Ooredoo kuwait Posts Q4 Profit

OMAN

* Omantel FY Group Profit Rises

* Omantel And Helios Towers Agree To Extend Long-Stop Date For Sale Of Passive Towers Infrastructure To July 12

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Alba FY Profit Rises

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

