Factors to watch - February 13
DUBAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street drops, oil prices jump on Ukraine conflict worries
* Oil soars 3% to 7-yr highs on Ukraine jitters, tight supplies
* PRECIOUS-Gold jumps as rising Ukraine tensions spur safe-haven demand read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE stock markets gain after IEA says oil markets were tight read more
EGYPT
* Egypt aims to reduce debt-to-GDP to around 82.5% by June 2026
SAUDI ARABIA
* Leejam Sports Board Proposes Q4 Dividend
KUWAIT
* Kuwait And Gulf Link Transport And Unit Reach Binding Agreement With A Creditor To Settle Debt
* Ooredoo kuwait Posts Q4 Profit
OMAN
* Omantel FY Group Profit Rises
* Omantel And Helios Towers Agree To Extend Long-Stop Date For Sale Of Passive Towers Infrastructure To July 12
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Alba FY Profit Rises
