Factors to watch - February 14
DUBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks skid on Ukraine fears, oil at 7-year peak
* Oil prices jump more than 1% to 7-year highs on supply jitters
* PRECIOUS-Gold perched near 3-month peak as Ukraine tensions spur demand read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses fall on Russia-Ukraine crisis read more
* Israeli inquiry checking NSO database over police wiretap allegations read more
* Israel's Apollo Power says Amazon to try out its solar energy sidewalk read more
* Iraqi court bars Zebari from running for presidency read more
* Hardship deepens amidst Syria's frozen conflict read more
* Tunisian president cements power over judiciary, opposition organises protest read more
* Nuclear talks harder as West 'pretends' to take initiative -Iran official read more
* Former Sudanese transitional council member Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman arrested - family source read more
* U.N. adviser tells Libya it must preserve calm, stability read more
EGYPT
* Egypt says tensions between largest wheat exporters raise market uncertainty
* Egypt's GASC seeks vegetable oils in international tender
* Egypt's newly listed Macro Group drops for second day
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia transfers Aramco shares worth $80 bln to state fund read more
* Saudi Arabia jails 11 people for laundering $2.7 bln - state TV read more
* Saudi-led coalition strikes target satellites station in Yemen's Sanaa -residents read more
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Boubyan Bank gets approval for 12% capital increase read more
