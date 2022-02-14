Factors to watch - February 14

DUBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks skid on Ukraine fears, oil at 7-year peak

* Oil prices jump more than 1% to 7-year highs on supply jitters

* PRECIOUS-Gold perched near 3-month peak as Ukraine tensions spur demand read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses fall on Russia-Ukraine crisis read more

* Israeli inquiry checking NSO database over police wiretap allegations read more

* Israel's Apollo Power says Amazon to try out its solar energy sidewalk read more

* Iraqi court bars Zebari from running for presidency read more

* Hardship deepens amidst Syria's frozen conflict read more

* Tunisian president cements power over judiciary, opposition organises protest read more

* Nuclear talks harder as West 'pretends' to take initiative -Iran official read more

* Former Sudanese transitional council member Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman arrested - family source read more

* U.N. adviser tells Libya it must preserve calm, stability read more

EGYPT

* Egypt says tensions between largest wheat exporters raise market uncertainty

* Egypt's GASC seeks vegetable oils in international tender

* Egypt's newly listed Macro Group drops for second day

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia transfers Aramco shares worth $80 bln to state fund read more

* Saudi Arabia jails 11 people for laundering $2.7 bln - state TV read more

* Saudi-led coalition strikes target satellites station in Yemen's Sanaa -residents read more

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Boubyan Bank gets approval for 12% capital increase read more

