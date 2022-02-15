Factors to watch - February 15

DUBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets slip, investors mull potential impact of Russia invading Ukraine

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* Oil falls on profit-taking, all eyes on Russia, Ukraine

* PRECIOUS-Gold near 3-month high as Ukraine crisis lifts safe-haven appeal read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets rise as Ukraine tensions boost oil read more

* Geopolitics, not fundamentals, driving oil higher, UAE energy min says read more

* Iran 'is in a hurry' to revive nuclear deal if its interests secured -foreign minister read more

* EXCLUSIVE-Iraq's $27 bln TotalEnergies deal stuck over contract wrangling read more

* Israeli prime minister lands in Bahrain in first visit read more

* Saudi-led coalition bombs telecoms compound in Yemen's Sanaa -residents read more

* Turkey, UAE sign agreements on trade, industry during Erdogan visit read more

* OPEC chief 'reasonably optimistic' Ukraine stability will be restored read more

EGYPT

* Apache aims to boost oil and gas output in Egypt, says CEO read more

* Fawry Microfinance Reaches EGP 1 Bln In Total Disbursals Since Inception

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi PIF held nearly $56 bln of U.S.-listed stocks in December 2021 read more

* Saudi Steel Pipes Gets Order Of SAR 80.6 Mln The Supply Of Oil & Gas Steel Pipes To Saudi Aramco

* Saudi Arabia Announces Opening Of Next Steps Associated With Awarding License For Khnaiguiyah Site

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Apollo to invest $1.4 bln in Abu Dhabi developer Aldar read more

* ADQ, STV invest in Mideast Uber-like service for trucks read more

* Anghami Inc Files For Offering Of Up To 4.7 Million Ordinary Shares By The Selling Securityholders

* Emaar Properties Acheives Highest Ever Property Sales In 2021

* Emaar Properties FY Profit Rises

* Air Arabia Posts FY Profit Of AED 720 Mln

KUWAIT

* Kuwait lifts many COVID restrictions, allows travel abroad read more

* Kuwait's Jazeera Airways aims to increase its fleet to 60 planes by 2025 - chairman read more

QATAR

* HSBC Launches Green Repurchase Agreements With QNB Transaction

* Qatar Electricity and Water FY profit rises

OMAN

* Muscat Insurance Appoints Bernhard U. Schluep As CEO

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain budget deficit down 35% at 1.08 bln dinars in 2021 - BNA

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.