Factors to watch - February 17
DUBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks mainly up, bond yields ease as investors weigh Fed against Ukraine risks
* Oil recoups some losses after report of Kyiv forces attacking Russia-backed rebels
* PRECIOUS-Gold near 8-month high as dovish Fed minutes weigh on dollar, yields read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi index hits record high, Saudi at 16-year high read more
* Decision on Iran nuclear deal days away, ball in Tehran's court - France read more
* Ex-Goldman banker testifies 'greed and ambition' motivated 1MDB bribery read more
* IEA's Birol again urges OPEC+ to narrow gap between oil targets and output read more
* OPEC head sees 'no immediate solution' to high oil prices
* Yemen aid cuts to deepen as funds dry up, U.N. warns read more
EGYPT
* Top wheat importer Egypt not concerned by market disruptions
* Egypt's GASC buys 34,500 T of vegetable oils in international tender
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat in new international tender
* Egypt plans to produce 10 million tonnes of local wheat in current season - minister
* Egypt aims to ensure poor are protected when bread price rises, says PM
* Egypt's economy grew 8.3% in Q2, full fiscal year GDP seen above 6% - PM read more
SAUDI ARABIA
* IAEA says it is helping Egypt and Saudi Arabia with nuclear power read more
* Erdogan says Turkey continuing "positive dialogue" with Saudi Arabia - media read more
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE, India to sign trade, investment deal on Friday read more
* Abu Dhabi's Etihad lines up order for seven Airbus A350 cargo planes read more
QATAR
* Qatar Energy sells April al-Shaheen at record premiums - sources read more
KUWAIT
* CVC, Brookfield among bidders for stake in Starbucks Mideast franchise - sources read more
* Kuwait's defence and interior ministers submit resignations - local media read more
* Kuwait court overturns law criminalising imitation of opposite sex read more
