Factors to watch - February 2
DUBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-After bleak January, world stocks start new month adrift
* Oil rises after draw in U.S. stocks, eyes on OPEC+ decision
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as Ukraine tensions counter Fed rate-hike bets read more
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most stock markets end higher; Dubai extends losses read more
* OPEC+ seen sticking to policy despite oil price rally -sources read more
* Qatar says it cannot unilaterally replace Europe's gas needs in case of shortage read more
* Amnesty accuses Israel of enforcing 'apartheid' on Palestinians read more
* Qatar reaches deal with Taliban to resume evacuations - Axios read more
EGYPT
* Egypt eyes bread subsidy overhaul as global inflation bites read more
* Egypt's Suez Canal revenues reach $544.7 mln in Jan - statement read more
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia announces $6.4 billion investments in future tech read more
* Saudi's Savola Group Posts Qtrly Loss
UAE
* Dubai government to consider decreasing government fees on commercial activities read more
* Aldar Completes First Investment In Ras Al Khaimah With Plans For Further Expansion In Emirate
* Spanish investment bank Alantra launches Dubai office read more
* CBUAE Launches New General Terms For Standing Credit And Liquidity Insurance Facilities
* Commercial Bank International FY Profit Rises
QATAR
* UK watchdog warns Banque Havilland over Qatar bonds' presentation read more
KUWAIT
* Boubyan Bank Gets Central Bank Approval For Capital Increase
BAHRAIN
* Gulf Air Adds Extra Flights To London Heathrow - Statement
* ARIG Signs Engagement Letter For Appointment Of Emirates NBD Capital As Financial Advisor
